Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women's Premier League 2026 venues and fixtures likely to be finalised on November 26

The WPL 2026 is expected to be held earlier than its usual window since India will be co-hosting the men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, followed by the two-month long Indian Premier League.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 17:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 17:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's Premier League

Follow us on :

Follow Us