Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Stage set for first-time champion as New Zealand-South Africa clash in final

New Zealand's women's team had won the ODI World Cup back in 2000 but none of the current squad members were part of that historic title triumph.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 04:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 04:44 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandSouth AfricaWomen's T20 World CupWomen's World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us