Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup | India suffer 9-run defeat to Australia, in difficult position to reach semifinals

Chasing 152 for a win, India ended at 142 for 9 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with 54 not out off 47 balls. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma chipped in with 29 and 20 respectively.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 17:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 17:43 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us