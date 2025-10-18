<p>Bengaluru: When the Women’s ODI World Cup schedule was out, one might have looked at October 19 and circled it as a clash of two heavyweights: India and England, who would be on the verge of securing their semifinal spots, having stamped their authority. </p>.<p>England have been right up there – at times faulty but firm most times – with a top-two finish very much in their grasp. </p>.ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England, Pakistan split points after rain washes out another match.<p>On the other side, India have waded into some trouble having hit a roadblock, with back-to-back three-wicket losses at the hands of South Africa and Australia. </p>.<p>While the hosts would have hoped to bulldoze their way into semifinals, the step has become a little steeper with eyebrows being raised about their progress in the event. </p>.<p>India are desperate to find their mojo. And they will have the opportunity to when they meet England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. </p>.<p><strong>Problems aplenty</strong></p>.<p>India's five-bowler strategy, one which is filled with all-rounders, has been exposed by top teams, forcing a strategic rethink. The hosts now need two wins from their remaining three to ensure they aren't thrown out of their own party.</p>.<p>India's obsession over batting depth has made them bench a genuine wicket-taking option for an all-rounder, which has turned out to be their undoing. </p>.<p>And during both defeats, the post-match talks have been identical - blame on the batting and death bowling. </p>.<p>However, Amol Muzumdar has hinted at least one change. Renuka Singh could come in place of Harleen Deol as the team looks for more penetration in the pace department. </p>.<p>And it isn’t only the tactics that have let them down. The players, too, have not met expectations. </p>.<p>The problems start right at the top. Smriti Mandhana has often scored consistently, inspiring India to quick starts that have laid the foundation for the middle-order to take over. However, except for the Australia game, she has seemed off-colour. </p>.<p>India have also lacked a dynamic middle-order to carry on after top-order setbacks, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues having struggled to get going.</p>.<p>The repair work, however, has come only in the form of Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.</p>.<p>Despite falling short, the batting order might not be disturbed, considering the amount of backroom trust the batting group has won. </p>.<p>It would be interesting to see if India take the aggressive approach by playing an extra seamer or continue to back their batting to do the heavy lifting. </p>.<p>As for England, they may be unbeaten but they have had problems of their own. </p>.<p>While their top-order has been fragile, they have had to bank on their skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt and former captain Heather Knight to bail them out of tough situations. They also have the rain gods to thank against Pakistan, while they were staring at a possible defeat. </p>.<p>England have seven points and are just one win away from the knockouts and all the pressure is on India, who face a test of their character.</p>.<p>India, having been pushed into a corner by their own failures, will hope to stand up, fight and come out of the hole they have dug themselves into before they slip to a point of no return. </p>