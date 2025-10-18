Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women’s World Cup 2025: Indian women face a test of character

On the other side, India have waded into some trouble having hit a roadblock, with back-to-back three-wicket losses at the hands of South Africa and Australia.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 17:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us