Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to reach WPL Eliminator

Delhi's win, with five wickets and eight balls to spare, also knocked out the defending champions Mumbai Indians from the race to the WPL playoffs.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 18:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 18:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketWPLDelhi CapitalsUP Warriorz

Follow us on :

Follow Us