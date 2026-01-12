<p>Navi Mumbai: Grace Harris produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting en route to a 40-ball 85 to script Royal Challengers Bengaluru's emphatic nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.</p>.<p>UP Warriorz had recovered admirably from a dramatic collapse to post 143/5, thanks to a superb rescue act by seasoned all-rounders Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma.</p>.<p>Harris then smashed the fastest fifty of the season, racing to the landmark in just 22 balls before finishing with a scintillating knock that was studded with 10 fours and five sixes.</p>.'A complete lie': ICC rejects Bangladesh's fresh claims around security concerns in India.<p>The second successive victory lifted the former champions to the top of the standings.</p>.<p>Skipper Smriti Mandhana played the perfect foil with an elegant unbeaten 47 from 32 balls, including nine boundaries, as the pair put on a 137-run stand to make it a no contest.</p>.<p>RCB chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate.</p>.<p>Chasing 144, Harris set the tone in a brutal powerplay assault that left UP Warriorz shell-shocked. She tore into Deandra Dottin with a stunning exhibition of clean hitting, plundering 32 runs from one over that effectively decided the contest.</p>.<p>The Australian started by clobbering a no-ball for four and followed it up with three towering sixes and two more boundaries in a sequence. Harris repeatedly cleared mid-wicket and mid-on with effortless power, bringing up her half-century in no time.</p>.<p>The onslaught continued against leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, whom Harris punished in a 17-run over as RCB raced to 100 in just 7.5 overs -- the second-fastest team hundred in WPL history.</p>.<p>Harris fetched a wide full ball and drilled it through the leg-side fence before dropping to one knee to launch a huge 86-metre six over deep midwicket, her fourth maximum of the innings.</p>.<p>At the other end, Mandhana played with trademark grace and assurance and sealed the chase with Richa Ghosh after Harris got out with just seven needed to win.</p>.<p>Sent in to bat, UPW were 36 for 1 in the powerplay before losing four wickets in the space of eight balls to slump to 50/5 in the ninth over.</p>.<p>From that precarious position, Dottin and Deepti stitched together an unbroken 93-run stand from 72 balls to give their side something to defend.</p>.<p>Deepti anchored the innings with an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six, while Dottin chipped in with a fluent 40 not out from 37 balls, including three fours and a six.</p>.<p>The duo shifted gears in the death overs, scoring 67 runs in the last six to prop up UPW.</p>.<p>Dottin took on off-spinner Shreyanka Patil with a boundary and a six in the 15th over, while Deepti launched into Nadine de Klerk for a straight six in the penultimate over.</p>.<p>The final over yielded 15 runs, with Deepti smashing two fours off Shreyanka and Dottin adding another boundary.</p>.<p>UP Warriorz had started cautiously, with Lauren Bell bowling a tight opening spell and removing Harleen Deol for 11 (14 balls) while keeping the run rate at under six an over.</p>.<p>Shreyanka was introduced in the final over of the powerplay and almost struck immediately when Meg Lanning edged to Arundhati Reddy, but replays showed the ball had brushed the turf.</p>.<p>Phoebe Litchfield then tried to seize the momentum, hitting back-to-back boundaries and later hitting Shreyanka for a big switch-hit six over deep cover.</p>.<p>But Shreyanka (2/50) had the last word in the same over, removing both Lanning (14) and Litchfield (20). Litchfield, who had raced to 20 off just nine balls, mistimed a drag-down and was caught by Mandhana at mid-on.</p>.<p>South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (2/28) then struck twice in an over, dismissing Kiran Navgire (5) and Shweta Sehrawat (0), triggering the collapse before Dottin and Deepti staged the recovery. </p>