WTC final: India all out for 296, give Australia first-innings lead of 173 runs

For India, comeback man Ajinkya Rahane compiled a neat 89 off 129 balls.

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 09 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 19:28 ist
Credit: IANS Photo/ICC

India were all out for 296 in their first innings, giving Australia a massive lead of 173 runs on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final here on Friday.

For India, comeback man Ajinkya Rahane compiled a neat 89 off 129 balls while Shardul Thakur played a valuable innings of 51 from 109 balls, after Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a breezy 51-ball 48 on the second day.

Resuming the third day on overnight 151 for five and 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469 all out, India lost KS Bharat early but Rahane and Thakur added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval.

However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 469 all out in 121.3 overs.

India 1st innings: 296 all out in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51, Ravindra Jadeja 48; Pat Cummins 3/83).

