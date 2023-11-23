Young Indian bowlers get an 'Inglis' lesson as Australia post 208/3 in first T20I

Visakhapatnam: India's young bowling attack got a rude reality check as a dominant Josh Inglis smoked them to all parts of the ground with a cracking century, taking Australia to a healthy 208 for 3 in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

New skipper Suryakumar Yadav's decision to bowl first on a batting featherbed turned out to be a nightmare for the inexperienced attack. They were taken to the cleaners by Inglis (110 off 50 balls), who hit as many as eight sixes, half a dozen of them off googly bowler Ravi Bishnoi.

The century, his first across international formats, came off 47 balls and there were 11 boundaries as well, including an audacious reverse sweep off pacer Arshdeep Singh (0/41 in 4 overs) and an arrogant slash over point off the same bowler. Only pacer Mukesh Kumar (0/29 in 4 overs) held his own amid onslaught from both ends.

The stockily built keeper-batter, brimming with confidence of an altogether different level, took a special liking for Bishnoi (1/54 in 4 overs), who for the first time looked exposed due to his one-dimensional skill-set of consistently bowling fast googlies, with an occasional straighter one slipped in between.

Inglis had the seasoned Steve Smith (52 off 41 balls) for company as the former skipper kept nudging and pushing apart from his eight boundaries in a stand of 130, dominated by the junior partner.