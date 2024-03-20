Don't succumb to external pressures: Afghanistan condemns CA's postponement of bilateral series

Kabul: A miffed Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday asked its Australian counterparts to 'not succumb' to pressures from their government, which the south Asian country believes led to the postponement of a bilateral T20 series.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday postponed a three-match T20 International home series against Afghanistan's men's team in August this year, citing the 'worsening' conditions for women and girls in that country.

Responding to CA's move in a strongly-worded letter, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses disappointment over Cricket Australia's decision to postpone yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan and reiterates its stance on neutral and politics-free cricket across the globe."

"ACB advocates for keeping cricket distinct from political influence, considering the game's significance in Afghanistan and its connection to the happiness and joy of the Afghan nation." CA's decision to postpone the upcoming series is the continuation of its tough stand on Afghanistan. CA had cancelled a one-off Test against them in Hobart in November 2021, following which they also postponed a three-match ODI series in the UAE.