Dakar Rally 2026 | Nasser Al Attiyah, Qatar's multi sports icon who is comfortable behind the wheel as well as barrel of a gun

<p>Be it sand, gravel, rocks, mountain or desert, there is no one to beat Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, the ace Qatari driver, who clinched his sixth FIA Dakar Rally crown on Saturday (January 17).</p><p>Winning one Dakar, the most-gruelling off-road event of all times is a big task. And here we have a multi sports icon, who in a span of 15 years, has accomplished the mission six times nonchalantly.</p><p>The 55-year-old made his Dakar debut in 2004 in a Mitsubishi, finishing 10th. Since then, he has now won in four different vehicles -- a<strong> </strong>Volkswagen<strong> </strong>Race Touareg in 2011, a<strong> </strong>Mini<strong> </strong>in 2015, and a<strong> </strong>Toyota in 2019, 2022, 2023 and now in a Dacia Sandrider as he reiterated his credentials as one of the best off-road racers of all times. </p>.<p>En route to his win in the dunes of Saudi Arabia at the wheels of a Dacia, the Qatari brought his tally of stage wins on the Dakar to 50 to equal the record in the car category previously held by Finnish great Ari Vatanen and the man they called 'Monsieur Dakar' -- France's 14-time winner Stephane Peterhansel.</p>.Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take Dakar honours.<p>For the layman's knowledge, Al Attiyah is a multi-sports icon who wears different hats -- he is a six-time Dakar Rally champion, has won a bronze medal in skeet shooting in 2012 London Olympics, rides powerboats, coaxes a horse and also tries some archery in his farm house.</p><p>Legend says there is even a chapter on him in the history books of Qatar's academic curriculum.</p>.<p>Al Attiyah's accomplishments speak for himself - six Dakar titles, record 20 Middle East Rally Championship wins, five FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies crowns and as many titles in the FIA World Rally-Raid (W2RC) Championships as well as two titles in the support category of World Rally Championship (WRC)</p><p><strong>Shooting credentials</strong></p><p>The 2012 Asian Shooting Championship which was the last qualifying event for London Olympics was the scene of his historic feat. As the defending champion in 2012 Dakar Rally, Al Attiyah pulled out of the event, apparently due a break down of his Hummer.</p><p>Al Attiyah himself was candid while admitting later that he purposely pulled out to make it to the Asian qualifying event. What happened next is as they all say history! Al Attiyah flew down to Qatar from Chile the next day and accomplished his task with a world record-equalling score of 150/150 at the Losail Shooting Range to win a quota for his country and joined an elite band of shooters to have hit all their targets.</p><p>Rewind to 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games where he literally the unthinkable. Al Attiyah had just finished the Cyprus Rally and without even proper practice, straightaway headed to the Chinese city, with his brother (also a shooter) carrying his gun from Doha to Guangzhou. A gold medal in skeet shooting was the end reward!</p><p>The first time yours truly came to know about him, he was addressed to me as the Sachin Tendulkar of Qatar by my colleague and I truly stick by it. </p><p>The ace Qatari makes it a point to attend each and every call and even when he misses out on answering them, especially in between events, he returns the call back with his trademark "How are you brother, how is everything" response with his typical Arabic accent, which makes you feel comfortable as this journalist has found it out many times.</p><p>Let us raise a toast for this champion nonpareil, who is as comfortable behind the wheel as he is behind the barrel of a gun!</p>