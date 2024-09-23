RB boss fuels Ricciardo exit talk with fastest lap comment

Singapore: RB principal Laurent Mekies has fuelled speculation that Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix was Daniel Ricciardo's Formula One farewell by saying it was the reason the team gave the Australian a chance to set fastest lap.

"Given this may have been Daniel's last race, we wanted to give him the chance to savour it and go out with the fastest lap," he said.

That lap, at the end of the race, was understandable if controversial as it denied McLaren's title contender and race winner Lando Norris a point in the battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

It meant Verstappen left Singapore 52 points ahead rather than 51.

The drivers for Red Bull and sister team RB are all under contract to the energy drink company, owners of both outfits.

Former McLaren driver Ricciardo was 18th so did not benefit from the extra point, which can only be taken by a driver finishing in the top 10.