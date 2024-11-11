Ange Postecoglou takes blame for Spurs' inconsistency as team hands Ipswich season's first points

<p>Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou took responsibility for his side's inconsistency this season after they fell to a shock 2-1 home loss to promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday.</p><p>Having eliminated Manchester City in the League Cup before beating Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League last weekend, Spurs were stunned by Galatasaray 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.</p><p>On Sunday, boos rang out from Spurs fans at the final whistle as Ipswich claimed their first Premier League victory since April 2002.</p>.Manchester United give interim coach Nistelrooy sweet farewell with 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City.<p>The defeat left Spurs in 10th place with 16 points from 11 matches.</p><p>"The inconsistency we're having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area," Postecoglou told reporters.</p><p>The Australian did not think Spurs' Thursday-Sunday run of fixtures was the reason for their struggles.</p><p>"If we were seeing that we'd probably feel it more at the end of games and we're not feeling it at the end of games," he added.</p><p>Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and striker Dominic Solanke both left Sunday's game due to injury but Postecoglou thought both players had avoided serious problems.</p><p>"I think Pape is all right. He just got a bit of a knock," he added. "Dom jarred his knee, it was pretty sore but he wanted to continue. Hopefully it is nothing serious."</p>