Arsenal thrash Leeds 4–0 to go seven points clear at the top

Arsenal's first victory in four Premier League games moved Mikel Arteta's ‌side ‌to 53 points from 24 games with Manchester City and Aston Villa, ⁠who both play on Sunday, on 46.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 17:44 IST
