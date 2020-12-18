Roma stroll past Torino, join Juve at 3rd place

AS Roma stroll past 10-man Torino, join Juventus at 3rd place in the Serie A

Roma followed on from their 5-1 win over Bologna last weekend and are level on 24 points with Juventus -- four points adrift of leaders AC Milan

AFP
AFP, Milan ,
  • Dec 18 2020, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 08:15 ist
Roma's Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates with Roma's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma and Torino at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Credit: AFP

Roma moved level on points with champions Juventus in third place in Serie A on Thursday with a 3-1 win over 10-man Torino.

Torino had a mountain to climb after Wilfried Singo was sent off after 14 minutes in Rome following two yellow cards in seven minutes.

Roma followed on from their 5-1 win over Bologna last weekend and are level on 24 points with Juventus -- four points adrift of leaders AC Milan.

After Singo's dismissal, the hosts piled on the pressure and it paid off with Henrikh Mkhitaryan opening the scoring after 27 minutes in the Stadio Olimpico.

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had pushed out a Gianluca Mancini long-range effort, but Leonardo Spinazzola sent the ball back with Mkhitaryan's follow-up hitting the post and bouncing into the net.

Jordan Veretout converted a penalty before the break after a foul on Edin Dzeko.

Simone Edera rattled the woodwork for Torino after an hour but the visitors hopes diminished when Lorenzo Pellegrini added a third after 68 minutes.

Torino captain Andrea Belotti pulled a goal back after 73 minutes with substitute Federico Bonazzoli sending the ball wide minutes later.

Marco Gianpaolo's Torino fell to their eighth defeat this season, as they sit second bottom of the table with 30 goals conceded in 12 games.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AS Roma
Torino
Juventus
AC Milan
Serie A

What's Brewing

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

 