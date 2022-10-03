Benzema penalty miss sees Madrid drop points

Benzema penalty miss sees Madrid drop points for the first time this season

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Oct 03 2022, 06:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 06:21 ist
Karim Benzema reacts to missing a goal opportunity against Osasuna, October 2, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in La Liga on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr gave the champions the lead just before halftime with a long shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over the goalkeeper.

Also Read | Manchester City bring Manchester United down to earth with 6-3 rout in derby

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card.

Real Madrid are level with rivals Barcelona on 19 points at the top of standings, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

The point at Santiago Bernabeu lifted Osasuna to sixth in standings on 13 points.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Real Madrid
La Liga
Karim Benzema
Football
Sports News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Buffering

DH Toon | Buffering

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

A wedding in Oman

A wedding in Oman

Will GST Council decide on gaming?

Will GST Council decide on gaming?

Preparing for a black swan event

Preparing for a black swan event

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

CBI makes social media debut

CBI makes social media debut

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

 