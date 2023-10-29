JOIN US
Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool player Luis Diaz

The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 00:57 IST

Bogota: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said the mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with Director William Rene Salamanca.

Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million dollar deal in January 2022

