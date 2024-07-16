Como deny racism after Wolves say Hwang targeted

Hwang reported the incident midway through the second half, which led to an angry response from his teammates and saw Daniel Podence sent off for punching a Como player, the midlands club said.

Como, newly promoted to Italy's top flight, said they had spoken to their player involved in the exchange and believed he had not said anything derogatory.

"He has told us the comment he made, to his co-defender, was 'ignore him, he thinks he's Jackie Chan'.

"Having spoken to our player at length, we are confident this was in reference to the player's name, and to the constant references of 'Channy' made by his own teammates on the pitch," the Como statement added.

Jackie Chan is a kung fu movie star from Hong Kong.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said he had asked Hwang if he wanted the match to be abandoned or to be substituted but the 28-year-old wanted the game to continue.

Wolves won 1-0 at their training camp in Marbella, Spain.

"Channy (Hwang) will be OK. He’ll get our full support and we’ll pick him up in the morning and make sure he’s OK. It’s a together group," the manager added.