Copa America: Argentina secures 16th title with 1-0 win over Colombia

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a late extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez after an end-to-end contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 07:57 IST

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0.

Credit: Reuters

An extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida was the turning point of the game.

Credit: Reuters

The game, which was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium, was a cagey affair over 90 minutes but opened up in extra time.

Credit: Reuters

Tournament's leading scorer Martinez latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting the ball over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

Credit: Reuters

Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America.

Credit: Reuters

This win gives eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

Credit: Reuters

The win also marked Angel di Maria's final Argentina match after the 36-year-old said last year he would retire from international football after the Copa, while defender Nicolas Otamendi, 36, is also set to end his international career.

Credit: Reuters

Colombia started the match by pressing high up the pitch and Jhon Cordoba hit the post in the seventh minute before Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios had long-range efforts saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Credit: Reuters

Messi appeared to hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.

Credit: Reuters

Argentina soaked up the pressure well but were dealt a blow in the 66th minute when Messi limped off due to the ankle injury.

Credit: Reuters

Published 15 July 2024, 07:57 IST
