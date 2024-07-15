Copa America: Argentina secures 16th title with 1-0 win over Colombia

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0.
An extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida was the turning point of the game.
The game, which was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium, was a cagey affair over 90 minutes but opened up in extra time.
Tournament's leading scorer Martinez latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting the ball over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.
Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America.
This win gives eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.
The win also marked Angel di Maria's final Argentina match after the 36-year-old said last year he would retire from international football after the Copa, while defender Nicolas Otamendi, 36, is also set to end his international career.
Colombia started the match by pressing high up the pitch and Jhon Cordoba hit the post in the seventh minute before Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios had long-range efforts saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Messi appeared to hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.
Argentina soaked up the pressure well but were dealt a blow in the 66th minute when Messi limped off due to the ankle injury.
Published 15 July 2024, 07:57 IST