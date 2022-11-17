Ronaldo misses training, WC warmup with stomach bug

Cristiano Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug

Portugal's opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on November 24

AP
AP, Lisbon,
  • Nov 17 2022, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 10:25 ist
Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Reuters photo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said.

Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game.

Ronaldo's build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Portugal's opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on November 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
Sports News
Qatar World Cup

What's Brewing

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

 