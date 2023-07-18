DD Sports secures TV rights for FIFA Women’s WC 2023

DD Sports secures TV rights for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 promises to be a historic event.

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 17:56 ist
The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, featuring 32 teams, is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

DD Sports has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by securing the television broadcast rights in India for the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 starting July 20, 2023.

Prasar Bharti, CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi IAS said, "We are happy to have secured the television broadcast rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament not only showcases the immense talent and dedication of women in football but also serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes. We are proud to partner with 1Stadia in this endeavour, as they share our passion for promoting sports and fostering a love for the game among fans."

Indian football enthusiasts will witness every electrifying moment of the tournament, as DD Sports channel is available in almost all households across the country, ensuring that everyone has access to this premium sporting event.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 promises to be a historic event, with footballing prowess and passion on full display. The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, featuring 32 teams, is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, 2023.

The USA, reigning world champions, aim to clinch their third consecutive World Cup title, while Canada, the Olympic gold medalists, have showcased their strength as formidable adversaries, defeating star-studded teams like the USA, making them a team worth keeping an eye on along with teams like England, Netherlands, Spain, Germany and more.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FIFA
Fifa world cup
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 