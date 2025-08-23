<p>The 134th edition of the Durand Cup is set for a grand finale on Saturday evening, as Northeast United FC face first-time finalists Diamond Harbour FC at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The match kicks off at 5:30 pm IST today, August 23, promising a clash between an established champion and a fearless debutant.</p><p><strong>Match details -</strong></p><p>Fixture - Northeast United vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final</p><p>Date - Saturday, August 23</p><p>Time - 5:30 PM IST</p><p>Venue - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata</p><p>Live - Sony Sports Network (TV) and SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium</p><p><strong>First-ever meeting</strong></p><p>This will be the first competitive fixture between Northeast United and Diamond Harbour. For the Highlanders, it is a chance to defend their crown, while for the Bengal side, it is the culmination of a remarkable debut campaign.</p>.Explained | All you need to know about Durand Cup 2025 surprise finalists Diamond Harbour FC.<p><strong>Northeast United’s charge</strong></p><p>The reigning champions secured their place in the final after edging out Shillong Lajong in the semifinals, thanks to a decisive strike from Redeem Tlang. Leading their attack is Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals. Supporting him are captain Zabaco at the back and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who has been steady throughout the campaign. Northeast United now aim to become back-to-back winners, a rare feat in the competition’s storied history.</p><p><strong>Diamond Harbour’s fairytale</strong></p><p>Debutants Diamond Harbour have turned heads with a string of giant-killing performances, knocking out three ISL sides en route to the final. Their biggest statement came in the semifinal, where Jobby Justin’s winner sealed a 2-1 upset against East Bengal. Justin, a former Indian international, will again be key alongside goalkeeper Mirshad, himself an ex-East Bengal player.</p><p>Head coach Kibu Vicuña’s squad also boasts Slovenian striker Luka Majcen and Brazilian forward Clayton, both of whom have scored four goals each. Together, they have provided the firepower for the tournament’s surprise package.</p><p>With a title defence on one side and a dream debut run on the other, the Durand Cup 2025 final carries all the makings of a classic.</p>