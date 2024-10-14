Home
England beat Finland 3-1 in Nations League to rebound from Greece loss

England are second in Group B2 with nine points after four games, level on points with leaders Greece who host Ireland later on Sunday, while Finland are bottom without a point.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 20:27 IST

FootballSports NewsSoccer

