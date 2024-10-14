England beat Finland 3-1 in Nations League to rebound from Greece loss

<p>Helsinki: England enjoyed a 3-1 win over Finland thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Sunday to get their Nations League campaign back on track after Thursday's humbling loss to Greece.</p><p>England are second in Group B2 with nine points after four games, level on points with leaders Greece who host Ireland later on Sunday, while Finland are bottom without a point.</p><p>"I think we could have had a few more (goals), especially towards the end as the game opened up," Grealish told <em>ITV</em>.</p><p>"It was difficult at times in the first half, but we went in at halftime with a one-goal lead, and then I think we dominated the game."</p><p>Grealish opened the scoring in the 18th minute with his fourth England goal when Angel Gomes spun and slipped a clever pass into the path of the winger, who slotted the ball into the far corner past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.</p><p>Alexander-Arnold then bent a free kick from 20 metres over the wall into the top corner in the 74th before Rice tapped home substitute Ollie Watkins' cross 10 minutes later after making a bursting run from midfield.</p><p>Arttu Hoskonen pulled one back for Finland with an 87th minute header from a corner, the lapse in England's defence costing keeper Dean Henderson a clean sheet on his first start.</p>.<p>"At the end, we were a bit gutted as players to concede from a set piece. But ... we needed a win today, so happy with that'" added Grealish, who celebrated his goal with a thumb-sucking gesture to celebrate the birth of his daughter last month.</p><p>England's stand-in manager Lee Carsley made six changes from the shambolic 2-1 defeat by Greece at Wembley, with captain Harry Kane back from injury to lead the line.</p><p>England also returned to a more conventional formation after Carsley's experimental lineup without a main striker against the Greeks failed miserably.</p><p>He has faced scrutiny since the loss, his first since Gareth Southgate stood down as England manager after Euro 2024.</p><p>Sunday's win at the stadium that hosted the 1952 Olympics kept alive England's hopes of automatic promotion to League A of the Nations League after they were relegated last time out.</p><p>They need to finish top of the group to automatically secure a berth in the competition's highest section, which likely means a victory when they play Greece again in Athens on Nov. 14.</p><p>Finland will regret missing chances when England led 1-0, including two from Fredrik Jensen who fired just wide in the first half and missed a sitter early in the second, flashing the ball over from close range and burying his head in his hands. </p>