Fabregas appointed as Como head coach after promotion to Serie A

Como rose from seventh to third in Serie B under Fabregas before Osian Roberts was appointed as interim coach in December, with Fabregas remaining as his assistant. Como secured automatic promotion after finishing second in the league.

Roberts will now take over as Como's head of development, the club said in a statement.

"I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position," Fabregas said. "It’s going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe."