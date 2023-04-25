FIFA confirms 4 nations in 2027 Women's WC hosting race

FIFA confirms four nations in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race

The host will be picked on May 17 next year at the annual FIFA Congress where each member's vote will be published

AP
AP, Zurich, Switzerland,
  • Apr 25 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 10:54 ist
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event at Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Four contenders are competing to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, FIFA confirmed, days after the joint United States-Mexico bid entered the race.

Brazil, South Africa and the European project teaming Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were previously announced as intended candidates trying to win a vote scheduled for May next year.

All four projects come from countries “with a strong football tradition,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

Also Read | Arsenal on the ropes as Man City aim for knockout blow in Premier League title race

Germany, South Africa and Brazil hosted three straight editions of the men's World Cup from 2006 to 2014, and the 2026 men's edition will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The potential hosts met a first FIFA deadline last week and must sign a bidding agreement by May 19. FIFA wants the official bid plan documents by Dec. 8.

At least one of the four should be left off the official ballot paper.

FIFA previously said its 37-member ruling council chaired by President Gianni Infantino will pick up to three bids later in the campaign to go on the ballot for a vote by more than 200 member federations.

The host will be picked on May 17 next year at the annual FIFA Congress where each member's vote will be published. The venue for that meeting has not yet been announced.

The member federations in the contest should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The 2027 tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though FIFA has not confirmed the tournament format. The 2019 edition in France and won by the United States had 24 teams.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
FIFA
women's football
Fifa world cup

Related videos

What's Brewing

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 