Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused of ethics breach: Report

Infantino presented Trump with a gold trophy, a gold medal and a certificate.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 01:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 01:51 IST
FIFAGianni Infantino

Follow us on :

Follow Us