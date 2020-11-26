FIFA should retire No.10 shirt after Maradona's death: Andre Villas-Boas

'FIFA should retire No.10 shirt after Maradona's death'

Maradona's former club Napoli have not used the No. 10 shirt since 2000 as a mark of respect for the player

  Nov 26 2020
A father and her daughter, fans of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, mourn as they gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. Credit: AFP.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has called on FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt from the game to honour Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, with fans in Argentina referring to him as 'El Dios' - which means 'The God', but is also a play on words on his number 10 shirt, 'El Diez.'

Maradona's former club Napoli have not used the No. 10 shirt since 2000 as a mark of respect for the player who guided them to several trophies and Villas-Boas said global soccer body FIFA should also pay tribute by withdrawing the number.

"Maradona, yes it is tough news, I would like FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams," Villas-Boas told reporters after Marseille's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Porto.

"It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football."

FIFA has previously said it would not allow Argentina to dispense with the number.

