FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

FIFA U20 WC: Italy beat Colombia to advance to semis

Italy will face either Korea Republic or Nigeria in the semifinal on Thursday

IANS
IANS, San Juan (Argentina),
  • Jun 04 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 15:55 ist
Italy's Gabriele Guarino celebrates with Alessandro Fontanarosa after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tournament-leading goal-scorer Cesare Casadei added yet another goal to his kitty and led Italy to the FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals with a 3-1 win over Colombia, at San Juan Stadium, here.

With Saturday's win Italy booked a semifinal spot for the third consecutive U-20 World Cup. Casadei became Italy's all-time top scorer in U-20 World Cup history with six goals, surpassing Riccardo Orsolini, who scored five in 2017.

Italy will face either Korea Republic or Nigeria in the semifinal on Thursday.

Also Read | France crashes out at Under-20 World Cup, England secures top of group

Casadei headed in the opening goal from Tommaso Baldanzi's corner kick to give Italy an early boost. He then turned provider for the latter, cushioning a header perfectly in Baldanzi's path to double the lead.

Shortly after half-time, Baldanzi added another assist to his name, cutting back for Francesco Esposito to score with a flicked finish.

Jhojan Torres gave Colombia a lifeline with a superb curling effort from just outside Italy's penalty area, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

