FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

Tournament-leading goal-scorer Cesare Casadei added yet another goal to his kitty and led Italy to the FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals with a 3-1 win over Colombia, at San Juan Stadium, here.
With Saturday's win Italy booked a semifinal spot for the third consecutive U-20 World Cup. Casadei became Italy's all-time top scorer in U-20 World Cup history with six goals, surpassing Riccardo Orsolini, who scored five in 2017.
Italy will face either Korea Republic or Nigeria in the semifinal on Thursday.
Also Read | France crashes out at Under-20 World Cup, England secures top of group
Casadei headed in the opening goal from Tommaso Baldanzi's corner kick to give Italy an early boost. He then turned provider for the latter, cushioning a header perfectly in Baldanzi's path to double the lead.
Shortly after half-time, Baldanzi added another assist to his name, cutting back for Francesco Esposito to score with a flicked finish.
Jhojan Torres gave Colombia a lifeline with a superb curling effort from just outside Italy's penalty area, but it proved to be a mere consolation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past
Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules
Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary
Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat
The ‘other’ Maldives
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani