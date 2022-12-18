FIFA World Cup: France fight back to draw 2-2 with Argentina and force extra time

FIFA WC: France fight back to draw 2-2 with Argentina

The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half

Reuters
Reuters, Qatar,
  • Dec 18 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 22:39 ist
Argentina's Lionel Messi shoots at goal. Credit: Reuters Photo

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.

France
Argentina
Sports News
Football
FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup

