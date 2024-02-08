Former Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard joins South Korea's FC Seoul

Seoul: Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard has joined South Korean side FC Seoul on a two-year deal on Thursday, the best-known foreign player ever signed by a K League club.

The 31-year-old, a World Cup semi-finalist with England and Europa League winner with Manchester United, has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

"I've always wanted different challenges and to create new memories in my career, and I believe being in South Korea is the perfect place for that," Lingard said in video released by the club.