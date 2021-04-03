Huesca beat Levante 2-0, moves off bottom in Spain

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday

AP
AP, Madrid,
  • Apr 03 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 09:40 ist

Huesca beat Levante 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half on Friday to end the visitors' four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety. Huesca began the match in the last place.

Alavés, which faces Celta Vigo at home on Sunday, dropped to the bottom in the 20-team standings. Alavés is immediately behind Eibar, which visits third-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

At the top, Atlético Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona. Atlético visits fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Valladolid on Monday.

