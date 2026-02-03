<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gianni-infantino">Gianni Infantino's</a> comments on ending a ban on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia </a>from competing in international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/football">football </a>competitions over its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine </a>campaign was welcomed by Kremlin, while Kyiv denounced his words as "irresponsible" during the war.</p><p>It is worth mentioning that Infantino -- who previously had friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- had said in an interview that the ban on Russia had "not achieved anything."</p><p>His words provoked fury in Ukraine, which said the ban should be in place "as long as Russians continue to kill Ukrainians."</p>.FIFA warned court of World Cup chaos if Russia played.<p>"We've seen statements from Infantino and we welcome them. It's high time to think about this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.</p><p>"Our footballers, our national team, must have their rights fully restored... We hope that football or later such discussions will take place in FIFA," he added.</p><p>However, Ukraine's sports minister Matviy Bidnyi called Infantino's comments "irresponsible" and "infantile".</p><p>"Let me remind you that the Russians have killed more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches during their full-scale aggression," he said on social media on Monday.</p><p>Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said "679 Ukrainian girls and boys will never be able to play football -- Russia killed them."</p><p>He added: "And it keeps killing more while moral degenerates suggest lifting bans, despite Russia's failure to end its war."</p><p>Russian clubs and the national team have been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.</p><p>A few Russian athletes in other sports have been allowed to compete again under a neutral flag recently.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>