ISL 2023-24 | Chennaiyin FC notch crucial win in quest of play-off spot as NorthEast crash out

Chennaiyin FC are peaking at the right time, and they now stand at 27 points from 21 matches in the competition.

With 23 points from as many matches, NorthEast United FC cannot catch up to them even if they win their only remaining fixture against Odisha FC. With 24 points and a match left to play, East Bengal FC are still in the tussle for the sixth spot with Chennaiyin FC.

Jithin has been one of the most in-form NorthEast United attackers in the last few games and he teed up with his teammate Parthib Gogoi admirably to draw the first blood after a listless opening half of the game.

As the Highlanders pushed Chennaiyin FC behind with a quick offensive move, their forwards took positions accurately centred by the sprinting Jithin. Parthib is known to be lethal from distance but he curbed those instincts, perhaps factoring in the greater interests of the team.