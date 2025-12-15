Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Jain Sports, Manchester City launch football school

A panel discussion on 'Potential to podium: What it takes to create sporting excellence' was also held.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 19:03 IST
FootballSports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us