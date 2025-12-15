<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to nurture sporting excellence in India, the Jain Group on Monday officially launched Jain Sports here. </p>.<p>The move will act as a significant step in building India's most inclusive and sustainable sporting ecosystem, specialising in grassroot development, athlete representation cum management, sponsorship and also in setting up world-class sporting infrastructure for athletes to train. </p>.<p>The initiative is also built on 'Vision 2036', one which is clear and committed to develop medal contenders and professional athletes for the 2036 Summer Olympics and international competitions across multiple sporting disciplines. </p>.<p>A panel discussion on "Potential to podium: What it takes to create sporting excellence" was also held. The panelists for the evening were Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Sharath Kamal, former Manchester City and Ireland footballer Terry Phelan, Olympian Imtiaaz Anees, former Karnataka cricketer R Ananth and former table tennis player Archana Vishwanath, and was moderated by former media officer of JSW Sports, Kunaal Majgoankar. </p>.<p>"When I made the decision to turn pro, it was quite tough because society back then really did not accept sport. More than proving myself at the national level as an accomplished player, the bigger challenge was to prove to the society that sport is also a career option many would like to take," Kamal said. </p>.<p>The panellists also spoke about an orientation programme for parents to help them understand the importance of a structure and an ecosystem in sport, which will bring about more changes and help young athletes to thrive without much pressure. </p>.<p>In another development, Jain Sports also announced the launch of a new football school, having joined hands with Manchester City, in hope of delivering top-notch football education through quality coaching and infrastructure. </p>.<p>The footballing programme is structured to nurture young players, with emphasis on their technique, leadership abilities and also education. </p>.<p>The collaboration is also structured for Long-term Athlete Development (LTAD) from the grassroot system.</p>