Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona as contract talks fail

Messi to leave Barcelona as contract talks fail

Reuters
  • Aug 05 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 23:49 ist
Lionel Messi. Credit: AFP Photo

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement, the football club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the contract.

"Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the Club," the statement said.

