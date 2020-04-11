Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

  Apr 11 2020, 08:48 ist
The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker, who started his career at Celtic, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection. (Credit: Getty Images))

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but is not showing symptoms of the disease, his family said Friday.

The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker, who started his career at Celtic, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection.

"He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness," said a family statement.

"Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, he had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

"He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead."

