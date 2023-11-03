Man United players offered socks by adult content site amid kit woes

The Manchester United squad has seen their season take a turn from bad to worse to weird after receiving a proposition from My.Club, an adult subscription platform like OnlyFans, following their 3-0 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

My.Club offered 500 pairs of "cushioned and breathable” socks to the players, with the adult website requesting the club to provide an address so they can facilitate the delivery of the socks, centredevils reported.

The proposition comes amid complaints from several players that the socks are too tight. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has also expressed discomfort over the tight fit of his jersey.

Many United players are now reportedly cutting holes at the back of the socks, and Onana, the new joinee from Inter Milan, has switched to a replica jersey.