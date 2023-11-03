Man United players offered socks by adult content site amid kit woes

The Manchester United squad has seen their season take a turn from bad to worse to weird after receiving a proposition from My.Club, an adult subscription platform like OnlyFans, following their 3-0 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.
My.Club offered 500 pairs of "cushioned and breathable” socks to the players, with the adult website requesting the club to provide an address so they can facilitate the delivery of the socks, centredevils reported.
The proposition comes amid complaints from several players that the socks are too tight. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has also expressed discomfort over the tight fit of his jersey.
Many United players are now reportedly cutting holes at the back of the socks, and Onana, the new joinee from Inter Milan, has switched to a replica jersey.
Mike Ford, Vice President of My.Club commented on the situation, saying "Manchester United have had a pitiful start to their campaign and the last thing they need to deal with are complaints that their kits are too tight. We here at My.Club know a thing or two about the importance of having comfortable socks. Our socks are cushioned and breathable. After all, it’s important that fashion and function go hand in hand. Send us an address via Twitter (@mydotclub) and they will be delivered ASAP.”
Ford also spoke about My.Club's interest in making inroads into the football world, having made earlier attempts to strike kit sponsorship deals with Inter Milan and Chelsea, offering £80 million and £40 million respectively. However, they have not been successful in entering the football world yet.
Manchester United have lost 8 out of 15 games across all competitions thus far, and face Fulham in the Premier League this weekend where the Red Devils will be without dependable midfield presence of Casemiro, who picked up an injury in the last game. In face of mounting challenges, coach Erik ten Hag has retained a positive outlook, and the club was quick to quash recent rumours that the Dutchman might be on thin ice with the English side looking at other managers to steer what seems to be a flailing project in the right direction.