Manchester United's Jadon Sancho says he's been made a scapegoat after being dropped

"On his performance on training we didn't select him," Ten Hag said, when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad.

"You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

The 23-year-old Sancho wasted little time in responding in a lengthy post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week," Sancho wrote.

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair. All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."