Mbappe, Griezmann on bench for Tunisia game

France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group

Reuters
Reuters, Al-Rayyan,
  • Nov 30 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 20:01 ist
France's forwards Kylian Mbappe (L) and Antoine Griezmann. Credit: AFP Photo

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France's clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.

Forward Mbappe, who has scored three goals in the first two games, is given a breather as is attacking midfielder Griezmann and seven other players who started in the 2-1 win against Denmark last week.

France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group while Tunisia will advance if they win and Australia draw against Denmark in the other game.

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri made six changes as Wahbi Khazri gets his first start.

France - Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Au relien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbdi Khazri (capt.).

