Messi tells Barca he wants to leave club

Messi tells Barca he wants to leave club

AP
AP,
  • Aug 26 2020, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 00:09 ist
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player's career and in the club's history.

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lionel Messi
Barcelona

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 