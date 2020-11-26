Naples mayor wants stadium renamed for Diego Maradona

The stadium on Friday was illuminated in honour of the former Napoli player

People gather at the main entrance of the San Paolo stadium in Naples on November 25, 2020 waving a flag at the effigy of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, to mourn after the annoucement's of Maradona's death. Credit: AFP

The mayor of Naples proposed on Wednesday that the Stadio San Paolo be renamed in honour of the city's beloved Argentine footballer, Diego Maradona.

"Let's name the San Paolo Stadium for Diego Armando Maradona!!!" wrote Mayor Luigi de Magistris on Twitter.

The stadium on Friday was illuminated in honour of the former Napoli player who died of a heart attack at age 60, as fans gathered outside to mourn.

Maradona led Napoli to their only two league titles in 1987 and 1990, becoming a legend in the working-class city, where fans on Wednesday poured into the streets after hearing of his death.

"Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius," tweeted de Magistris. "Diego, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness! Naples loves you!"

The president and owner of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, told RMC radio "it could be an idea" to name the stadium San Paolo-Maradona.

"Tomorrow I want to broadcast the images of his feats at the stadium," he said.

Napoli face Rijeka at the stadium on Thursday in the Europa League. A minute's silence will precede the match.

