New-look BFC seek fresh start

Bengaluru: After a disappointing group-stage exit in the Super Cup, a revitalised Bengaluru FC return to action in the Indian Super League with an away tie against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
After bolstering their defensive ranks with the additions of Indian internationals Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh, the Blues, currently ninth on the table, are determined about booking a playoffs berth.
Head coach Gerard Zaragoza and new signing Sana were present for the pre-match press conference on Thursday.
"We are strong enough to push for the playoff spots. I cannot stop the supporters from having big expectations, but this is a process.
"I am happy with our signings, it is exactly what we want. Now it is the moment to show what we can do," Zaragoza said.
"It is exciting to be in a competitive environment. It's not pressure, it is about me doing my part and deliver good performances," Sana said.
Both Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary arrive on five-and-a-half and four-and-a-half year contracts respectively, and the length is a reflection of the club's long-term ideals.
The new additions, including Danish striker Oliver Drost, also fill up positions that the club has struggled to effectively fill.
"When I analysed the team after I arrived, I saw that we had to improve our defensive line. I think we needed the experience that they (Sana and Nikhil) have and we need to remember that they are national players and ISL champions," Zaragoza explained.
Newcomers to the Indian Super League, Punjab FC have shown pluck, but have lacked consistency. Staikos Vergetis's men sit 11th with eight points, and have bolstered their ranks with the additions of Sahil Tavora, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bryce Miranda and former Blue Bidyashagar Singh over the January window.
"The problem with Punjab is if you don't control the game, they will punish you. They are a counter-attacking team, and we need to try and control the game," Zaragoza pointed out.
BFC will be without the injured Keziah Veendorp, who is sidelined for the next two weeks.