Neymar returns to Al-Hilal training after injury layoff

<p>Neymar took part in team training and will join the Al-Hilal squad for their Asian Champions League trip to UAE Pro League club Al-Ain after recovering from a serious knee injury, the Saudi Pro League club said.</p><p>The 32-year-old Brazil forward has not played since sustaining the injury during his nation's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.</p><p>He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and underwent surgery in November.</p><p>Having moved to Saudi Arabia from French champions Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($97.8 million) in August last year, Neymar had only played five games before his layoff as he was struggling with muscle injuries.</p><p>The former Barcelona forward, who is Brazil's leading scorer, missed their 2024 Copa America campaign in the United States, where they suffered a second straight quarter-final exit from a major tournament after losing to Croatia on penalties at the 2022 World Cup.</p><p>"Al-Hilal is happy to announce that Neymar will join the squad for the away trip to Al-Ain. He's back," the club posted on social media platform X.</p><p>"Neymar participated in team training after completing his recovery program," Al-Hilal said in another post.</p><p>They play Al-Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday. </p>