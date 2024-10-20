Home
Neymar returns to Al-Hilal training after injury layoff

The 32-year-old Brazil forward has not played since sustaining the injury during his nation's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 11:10 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 11:10 IST
FootballSports NewsNeymarAl-Hilal

