Peruvian giants Alianza Lima relegated for first time in 82 years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2020, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 08:38 ist
Sport Huancayo's Paraguayan Carlos Neumann. Credit: AFP.

Peruvian soccer team Alianza Lima were relegated from the country’s first division on Saturday after losing 2-0 at home, ending 82 years in the country’s top tier.

Angry fans clashed with police outside the National stadium in Lima after the defeat by Sport Huancayo.

The club apologised to their fans, promising to make the changes necessary to resuscitate the club, one of Peru’s best supported.

“We have reached rock bottom,” the club said on Twitter. “May this sporting tragedy serve to bring our hearts together... and return stronger than ever.”

Alianza Lima have won the Peruvian league title 23 times, most recently last year, more than any other team bar their Lima rivals Universitario.

Their relegation comes after a tumultuous year in which they were coached by five different managers.

