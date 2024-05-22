Pochettino latest to face Chelsea axe: Who's next in line for the west London club?

Mauricio Pochettino, on May 21, joined a long list of managers who've had to endure a premature exit from Chelsea FC in recent years. The 52-year-old Argentine took charge of Chelsea on July 1 last year, signing a 2-year contract with the club, having an option of a further extension of 12 months. However, things didn't go according to plan as Chelsea and Pochettino 'mutually decided to part ways', the club said in a statement.

After quite an underwhelming start to the 2023-24 season, Pochettino found himself under a lot of pressure with Chelsea languishing at the bottom half of the Premier League table. The London club were able to turn things around in the second half of the season, nonetheless, led by spirited performances from youngster Cole Palmer. Propelled by 5 league victories on the trot, Chelsea finished 6th on the PL table, thereby guaranteeing a place in European competition next season.

Just as the team seemed to be finding their rhythm under Pochettino, he departed from the club, which came as a shock to many football experts and fans alike. The former Tottenham Hotspurs manager was Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in 5 years, and the fourth to face the axe under co-owner Todd Boehly's regime, following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.