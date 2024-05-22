Pochettino latest to face Chelsea axe: Who's next in line for the west London club?

Mauricio Pochettino, on May 21, joined a long list of managers who've had to endure a premature exit from Chelsea FC in recent years. The 52-year-old Argentine took charge of Chelsea on July 1 last year, signing a 2-year contract with the club, having an option of a further extension of 12 months. However, things didn't go according to plan as Chelsea and Pochettino 'mutually decided to part ways', the club said in a statement.
After quite an underwhelming start to the 2023-24 season, Pochettino found himself under a lot of pressure with Chelsea languishing at the bottom half of the Premier League table. The London club were able to turn things around in the second half of the season, nonetheless, led by spirited performances from youngster Cole Palmer. Propelled by 5 league victories on the trot, Chelsea finished 6th on the PL table, thereby guaranteeing a place in European competition next season.
Just as the team seemed to be finding their rhythm under Pochettino, he departed from the club, which came as a shock to many football experts and fans alike. The former Tottenham Hotspurs manager was Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in 5 years, and the fourth to face the axe under co-owner Todd Boehly's regime, following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.
As per reports, the Chelsea board is on the lookout for a young manager to hand the keys of Stamford Bridge to, as the successor of Pochettino - perhaps in a bid to ensure that their goals align with that of the management. Let's take a look at the potential candidates in line to replace the Argentine at Cobham.
1. Kieran McKenna
McKenna, 38-years-old, has led Ipswich Town to consecutive promotions, helping them return to the English top flight for the first time since the 2001-02 season.
If the Stamford Bridge administration is on the hunt for a young and talented manager rising up the ranks, McKenna is definitely the man for the job.
2. Enzo Maresca
Another name fresh off Championship heroics is Enzo Maresca, who helped guide Leicester City back to the Premier League. The Foxes, under Maresca, finished top of the Championship table with a whopping 97 points.
The 44-year-old might be a good fit for the Blues, given his successful association with Leicester as well as his tenure as in-charge of Manchester City's development squad under Pep Guardiola.
3. Sebastian Hoeness
The man in charge of VfB Stuttgart, Sebastian Hoeness led the German club to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, only behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen. Finishing the league above mighty Bayern Munich, Hoeness helped Stuttgart secure a Champions League spot for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.
With a super-successful season behind him, 42-year-old Hoeness has to be one of the favourites to succeed Pochettino at Chelsea.
4. Michel
Girona shocked the world by finishing third at the recently concluded La Liga season, securing Champions League football for the first time in their history. This also marked the Catalonian club's first ever finish above the 10th spot in the Spanish top-flight. Much of the credit to their success can be attributed to one man - their manager Michel.
The 48-year-old Spaniard will certainly make the wish list of many clubs eyeing a managerial position, including 2-time UCL champions Chelsea.
5. Thomas Frank
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is also one of names being discussed by the Chelsea board as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.
The 50-year-old helped Brentford secure a promotion to the Premier League in 2021, and even reached managed to end the 2022-23 campaign at the top-half (9th) of the table.
6. Roberto De Zerbi
Ever since his much-talked about departure from Brighton & Hove Albion, Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with a move to a number of top clubs. The West London club isn't an exception.
De Zerbi proved his mettle after leading Brighton to a top 6 finish last season, fending off tough competition from the big boys of the Premier League. Although the Italian couldn't replicate last season's heroics with the Seagulls this time around, he certainly remains a top managerial candidate available in the market.
7. Thomas Tuchel
Already considered a legendary figure at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel ended his association with Bayern Munich at the end of the current season despite attempts by the club to persuade the German to continue.
Chelsea fans remember Tuchel's time at Cobham very fondly, as he guided the team to their second Champions League triumph in 2021. Although he has was the first manager to be sacked at Chelsea under the Boehly era, he has time and again spoken about his affinity towards the London club. After all, in the world of professional football, you never say never.