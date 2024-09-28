Premier League | Arsenal score two stoppage-time goals to beat Leicester 4-2

London: Leandro Trossard erased the memory of his red card last week as he played a crucial role in Arsenal's 4-2 Premier League win over Leicester City after the Londoners had somehow squandered a two-goal lead on Saturday.

The Belgian had put Arsenal 2-0 ahead on the stroke of halftime and it was his back-post shot that deflected in off Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi that restored Arsenal's lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Kai Havertz then made totally sure of the victory that lifted Arsenal level with leaders Manchester City on 14 points.

When Trossard's cool finish doubled Arsenal's lead it seemed the hosts would go on to win by a big enough margin to replace City as leaders on goal difference after Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

But James Justin's double -- his second a superb volley in the 63rd minute -- stunned the hosts as Leicester, almost non-existent in the opening period, got themselves back to 2-2.

Arsenal peppered the visitors' goal in search of the three points and winless Leicester's rearguard eventually cracked as Trossard got on the end of Bukayo Saka's corner and his goalbound shot bounced in off Ndidi.

The goal was initially given to Trossard but changed to an own goal, although Arsenal were questioning that decision.