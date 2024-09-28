Premier League | Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2

London: Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton's French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer's 11-minute hat-trick.

Howls of derision from the Brighton supporters greeted their former goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez who came out of his goal in a scramble and missed the ball, giving Rutter a free header.

But Chelsea, now the league's top scorers this season, turned on the pressure and Palmer hit the post and had a goal disallowed for offside before his scoring spree.

The first after 20 minutes came from a Nicolas Jackson interception. The Senegal striker raced on goal before squaring the ball to Palmer who tapped home.

Palmer's second came from the spot when he sent Bart Verbruggen the wrong way after Jadon Sancho was brought down in the penalty area.

The former Manchester City trainee has been dubbed "ice Cole" and he showed his cool once again with his 10th successful penalty in 10 attempts since joining Chelsea last season.