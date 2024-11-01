Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United and the unhelpful burden of history

History can weigh heavily on those clubs, and those managers and players who are unable to meet the standards of their predecessors.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 15:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 15:46 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester UnitedPremier League

Follow us on :

Follow Us