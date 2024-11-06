Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Ruben Amorim signs off in style to leave Sporting and Man Utd fans smiling

Amorim has jokingly been referred to as the next Ferguson and if he turns out even half as good as the Scot then United's long-suffering fans will be ecstatic.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 09:35 IST
Sports NewsManchester CityManchester UnitedChampions LeagueRuben Amorim

Follow us on :

Follow Us