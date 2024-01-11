Self-belief behind Liverpool's comeback wins, says Klopp

Liverpool's self-belief has enabled them to fight back from losing positions this season, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side's 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Fulham took a first-half lead with a goal from Willian, before Curtis Jones and substitute Cody Gakpo scored three minutes apart to turn the match around.

It marked the seventh time Liverpool have won after conceding the first goal in all competitions this season, the most of any side in England's top four tiers in 2023-24.

"To turn around a game, first and foremost you need quality; to turn a game around you obviously need belief. That's the main thing and summing up everything beyond that is mentality," Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

"We had that this season where we had to overcome real difficulties very early in the season and nobody knew how we would react on that because you cannot plan it, you cannot train, you just watch it.