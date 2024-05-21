South Korea appoint another interim coach for football World Cup qualifiers

"Negotiations to hire the new national team head coach are still ongoing and it's possible that they won't be finalised before the next matches in June," the KFA said in a statement on Monday.

"Our National Teams Committee met earlier today to discuss this scenario and decided to hire Kim Do-hoon as the interim coach to take charge of the two games in June."

Former international striker Kim steered Ulsan Hyundai to the Asian Champions League title in 2020 and Lions City Sailors to the Singapore Premier League title in 2021.

The 53-year-old quit the Singapore club in August 2022 after being handed a three-match ban for headbutting the assistant coach of an opposing team.

South Korea, bidding for an 11th straight appearance at the World Cup finals, are three points clear of China at the top of Group C in the second round of qualifying for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They visit Singapore on June 6 and host China in Seoul five days later in their last two matches of the round. The top two teams from each group go through to the third stage of qualifying.